ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Auchan Introduces Digital Flyers To Curb Paper Waste

Published on Oct 21 2021 1:25 PM in Retail tagged: France / Auchan / Grocery / Pricing / Promotions / Paper Waste

Auchan Introduces Digital Flyers To Curb Paper Waste

French retailer Auchan has stepped up its fight against paper waste by announcing the introduction of digital flyers for communicating prices and promotional offers.

Auchan hopes to cut 10% paper use across its operations through this initiative by encouraging customers to combat paper waste.

How It Works

Consumers will be able to use a QR code to access deals in the leaflets at any time via WhatsApp or the Messenger app.

The retailer has introduced a magnet and a sticker that will act as a daily reminder. It can be affixed to a fridge or any other support of one's choice.

The sticker can be scanned and geolocated to access the current digital catalogue via WhatsApp, Messenger, or the auchan.fr website and the drive's promo shop.

Preference For Digital

According to an IPSOS study for Facebook, 70% of French consumers prefer the digital format to paper for information on prices and promotions.

The retailer will introduce the digital flyers on 29 October, with cashiers handing out a magnet or a sticker to consumers.

Advertisement

The retailer will also share the message in-store on shelf-stops, checkout stops, and via posters.

Auchan's latest initiative completes the measures already implemented by the retailer to satisfy customers who wish to be connected to Auchan promotions such as webalogues; the Bonial application, which hosts 100% of the available leaflets; and newsletters or product offers communicated via social networks.

The fight against waste is one of the three major CSR battles undertaken by Auchan. The latest digital flyers initiate complements other measures such as the anti-waste corners set up in its food departments, the partnership established with Too Good To Go, the generalisation of bulk departments, or the setting up of 'ecoboxes' in car parks for recycling plastic bottles.

In August, Auchan said that it expects shopping activity in the second half of the year to depend on pandemic restrictions, although cost savings under its revival plan boosted profits in the first half.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Pernod Ricard Sees First Quarter Sales Up On Strong Demand In China, US, India

Pernod Ricard Sees First Quarter Sales Up On Strong Demand In China, US, India
Lower Sugar In French 2021 Beet Crop To Dampen High Price Gains

Lower Sugar In French 2021 Beet Crop To Dampen High Price Gains
Carrefour Sees Sales Slow In The Third Quarter

Carrefour Sees Sales Slow In The Third Quarter
French Grocery Spend Down In September, E.Leclerc Sees Biggest Gains

French Grocery Spend Down In September, E.Leclerc Sees Biggest Gains
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Mere To Open First Stores In Bosnia And Herzegovina In 2022 Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Mere To Open First Stores In Bosnia And Herzegovina In 2022
Caprabo Sources 10% Of Local Products From Agricultural Cooperatives Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Caprabo Sources 10% Of Local Products From Agricultural Cooperatives
Cepsa Names Maarten Wetselaar As Next Chief Executive Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Cepsa Names Maarten Wetselaar As Next Chief Executive
Axfood Reports ‘Good Profitability’ In Third Quarter Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Axfood Reports ‘Good Profitability’ In Third Quarter
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN