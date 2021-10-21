Auchan Introduces Digital Flyers To Curb Paper Waste

Published on Oct 21 2021 1:25 PM in Retail tagged: France / Auchan / Grocery / Pricing / Promotions / Paper Waste

French retailer Auchan has stepped up its fight against paper waste by announcing the introduction of digital flyers for communicating prices and promotional offers.

Auchan hopes to cut 10% paper use across its operations through this initiative by encouraging customers to combat paper waste.

How It Works

Consumers will be able to use a QR code to access deals in the leaflets at any time via WhatsApp or the Messenger app.

The retailer has introduced a magnet and a sticker that will act as a daily reminder. It can be affixed to a fridge or any other support of one's choice.

The sticker can be scanned and geolocated to access the current digital catalogue via WhatsApp, Messenger, or the auchan.fr website and the drive's promo shop.

Preference For Digital

According to an IPSOS study for Facebook, 70% of French consumers prefer the digital format to paper for information on prices and promotions.

The retailer will introduce the digital flyers on 29 October, with cashiers handing out a magnet or a sticker to consumers.

The retailer will also share the message in-store on shelf-stops, checkout stops, and via posters.

Auchan's latest initiative completes the measures already implemented by the retailer to satisfy customers who wish to be connected to Auchan promotions such as webalogues; the Bonial application, which hosts 100% of the available leaflets; and newsletters or product offers communicated via social networks.

The fight against waste is one of the three major CSR battles undertaken by Auchan. The latest digital flyers initiate complements other measures such as the anti-waste corners set up in its food departments, the partnership established with Too Good To Go, the generalisation of bulk departments, or the setting up of 'ecoboxes' in car parks for recycling plastic bottles.

In August, Auchan said that it expects shopping activity in the second half of the year to depend on pandemic restrictions, although cost savings under its revival plan boosted profits in the first half.