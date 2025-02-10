Auchan Polska Appoints Aleksandra Sianecka As Marketing Director

Auchan Polska has appointed Aleksandra Sianecka as director of marketing, brand, commercial concepts and customer relations.

In this role, Sianecka will be responsible for developing and implementing a pricing strategy, increasing brand recognition and customer loyalty, and building a strong image for Auchan Polska focused on customer satisfaction.

Her other duties include implementing new solutions to support the development of customer relationships, defining and implementing various commercial concepts and multi-format sales strategies catering to customer expectations and market trends.

Aleksandra Sianecka

Sianecka brings a wealth of experience in the trade and marketing industry, with which she has been associated since 1998.

She has held key positions in the area of ​​marketing strategies, managing multi-channel campaigns, and building relationships with customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on her new role, Sianecka stated, "Inflation, consumer experience and price perception are our everyday life and, especially in the food industry, an important element in communication.

"Based on many years of experience, I know how well a well-developed brand and professionally coordinated communication in various channels allow for achieving a coherent and effective message that builds credibility in the eyes of the customer. Auchan is a strong player on our market and I take on new responsibilities with full commitment, being aware of their impact on strengthening the position and reputation of our brand."

In November of last year, Auchan Polska commenced construction of a robotised distribution centre in Wilcza Góra, near Warsaw.

The new facility, which will support Auchan's e-commerce platforms through the use of Ocado Smart Platform technology, will utilise solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate processes, Auchan Polska noted.