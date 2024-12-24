Auchan Retail Portugal Commences Rebranding Of Minipreço Stores

Auchan Retail Portugal has reopened the first five Minipreço stores in the Greater Lisbon area under the Auchan Supermercado and My Auchan banners.

The stores in question are located in Graça, Tires, Lumiar, Baixa da Banheira and Rinchoa.

They will serve as a test run for a larger restructuring plan. By the end of 2025, all Minipreço and Auchan stores in Portugal will be unified under the single Auchan brand.

The rebranded stores offer lower prices on goods, around 12% on average, and an improved customer experience.

The stores will feature a variety of enhancements, including ready-to-eat meals, coffee corners, expanded health and wellness zones, and "Flavors of the World" sections.

The focus will be on fresh produce, local products, and Auchan private-label brand items.

Other Highlights

Customers will also benefit from exclusive promotions and access to the Auchan Club loyalty programme.

According to Auchan Retail Portugal, the next re-openings will be in Lumiar, Baixa da Banheira, and Rinchoa.

This integration follows Auchan's acquisition of Grupo DIA in Portugal last April for around €155 million. The deal resulted in Auchan increasing its network from 100 to 583 physical stores, 30 petrol stations, four warehouses, and two digital stores.

As a result of the merger, Auchan now boasts a 7% market share, positioning itself as the fourth largest food retailer in Portugal, alongside Intermarché and behind giants such as Continente, Pingo Doce, and Lidl.

Auchan plans to invest an additional €100 million over three years to modernise the network and further expand its reach through franchising.

Meanwhile, Auchan has also expanded its health and wellness offerings in Lisbon with a new My Auchan Saúde e Bem-Estar store.

Located in Campolide, this 204-square-metre store offers a wide range of beauty products, supplements, and over-the-counter medications. This is the third store of its kind in Portugal.