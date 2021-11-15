Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Auchan Retail Portugal Launches Online Gourmet Service

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Auchan Retail Portugal has launched Auchan Gourmet online service, which guarantees deliveries nationwide in up to 72 hours.

Collection is also possible at any Auchan outlet, or at one of the more than 700 DPD pickup points.

The catalogue features a wide range of premium products, from classic to innovative, and seeks to highlight both Portuguese and international gastronomic trends and novelties.

In total, there are more than 500 SKUs in the categories of bottled wine, grocery, chocolates and spirits and White Drinks.

Basket Options

For those looking for a unique gourmet experience or an original gift, Auchan Gourmet also offers four basket options.

Moments (€43.90) offers a selection of products with different and healthy handmade flavours that complement each other.

Food Lovers (€54.90) is ideal for those who like to cook with top quality ingredients, from starter to dessert.

The Douro (€76.90) challenges food enthusiasts to try different flavours through a variety of products that combine well with each other.

Finally, Premium (€132.90) is intended for special moments, with a selection of high-quality items.

Customised Baskets

Auchan Retail Portugal customers can also make their own basket, adding the items they want to their cart and choosing the box they like best.

Online shoppers can purchase the gourmet products together with the rest of their groceries, paying only a delivery charge.

The Auchan Gourmet store is located at the Amoreiras Shopping Centre, where customers can find a wide variety of products, in addition to drinking a glass of wine or tasting products at the 'O Meu Gourmet' Bar.

Recently, the company introduced Portugal Bugs to its stores, which offers a range of food products made using insects and includes insect snacks, protein pasta and protein insect flour.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Mars To Achieve Water Balance In Five Mexican Sites By 2025
2
Retail

Aldi Süd Teams Up With Celebrity Chef The Duc Ngo
3
Features

European Private Label Awards 2021 – Winners Announced!
4
Technology

Retailers, Consumers Need More Competition In Payments: EuroCommerce
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com