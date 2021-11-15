Auchan Retail Portugal Launches Online Gourmet Service

Auchan Retail Portugal has launched Auchan Gourmet online service, which guarantees deliveries nationwide in up to 72 hours.

Collection is also possible at any Auchan outlet, or at one of the more than 700 DPD pickup points.

The catalogue features a wide range of premium products, from classic to innovative, and seeks to highlight both Portuguese and international gastronomic trends and novelties.

In total, there are more than 500 SKUs in the categories of bottled wine, grocery, chocolates and spirits and White Drinks.

Basket Options

For those looking for a unique gourmet experience or an original gift, Auchan Gourmet also offers four basket options.

Moments (€43.90) offers a selection of products with different and healthy handmade flavours that complement each other.

Food Lovers (€54.90) is ideal for those who like to cook with top quality ingredients, from starter to dessert.

The Douro (€76.90) challenges food enthusiasts to try different flavours through a variety of products that combine well with each other.

Finally, Premium (€132.90) is intended for special moments, with a selection of high-quality items.

Customised Baskets

Auchan Retail Portugal customers can also make their own basket, adding the items they want to their cart and choosing the box they like best.

Online shoppers can purchase the gourmet products together with the rest of their groceries, paying only a delivery charge.

The Auchan Gourmet store is located at the Amoreiras Shopping Centre, where customers can find a wide variety of products, in addition to drinking a glass of wine or tasting products at the 'O Meu Gourmet' Bar.

Recently, the company introduced Portugal Bugs to its stores, which offers a range of food products made using insects and includes insect snacks, protein pasta and protein insect flour.

