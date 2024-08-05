52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Auchan Romania Launches Accessibility Project

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Auchan Romania Launches Accessibility Project

Auchan Romania has implemented a pilot project in its Berceni hypermarket, aimed at enhancing accessibility for people with disabilities.

The initiative was developed in collaboration with the National Council of Disability in Romania (CNDR) and the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), under the patronage of the Prime Minister.

It marks the first time such comprehensive accessibility standards have been introduced in the Romanian retail sector.

The project, titled Equal Opportunities for an Independent Life, involved the development and implementation of a range of practical solutions designed to make shopping easier for individuals with various disabilities, including visual impairment, mobility issues, and hearing impairment.

Store Modifications

The Auchan Berceni store underwent significant modifications, including designated parking spaces compliant with accessibility regulations (3.2m x 1m); dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones for taxis and ride-sharing services; tactile aisle guidance for visually impaired shoppers; and a shopping escort service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Auchan implemented special shopping baskets for wheelchair users; QR codes on display windows linking directly to customer service; accessible scales in the fruit and vegetable section; dedicated cash registers with wider spaces; and an accessible ramp to the SGR recycling area.

The project builds on previous accessibility initiatives implemented at the Auchan Berceni hypermarket and serves as a potential benchmark for the retail industry in Romania.

Collaborative Project

Commenting on the initiative, Tiberiu Dănetiu, director of Corporate Affairs & Retail Media, Auchan Romania, said, “Thanks to the excellent collaboration with the National Disability Council and the leadership of the National Authority for Consumer Protection, we have implemented an updated and expanded set of accessibility measures in this store to make it even more people-friendly with disabilities.

"We will extend these standards to all Auchan hypermarkets and supermarkets in the near future.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Italy's Maiora Reports 65% Profit Growth In 2023
Italy's Maiora Reports 65% Profit Growth In 2023
2
Retail

Metro S.A. Launches Development Plan For Renovations And New Stores
Metro S.A. Launches Development Plan For Renovations And New Stores
3
Retail

Food Prices In The Netherlands To Remain High, Rabobank Says
Food Prices In The Netherlands To Remain High, Rabobank Says
4
Retail

Walmart's Low Price Promise In Focus After Amazon's Warning
Walmart's Low Price Promise In Focus After Amazon's Warning
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com