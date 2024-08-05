Auchan Romania Launches Accessibility Project

Auchan Romania has implemented a pilot project in its Berceni hypermarket, aimed at enhancing accessibility for people with disabilities.

The initiative was developed in collaboration with the National Council of Disability in Romania (CNDR) and the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), under the patronage of the Prime Minister.

It marks the first time such comprehensive accessibility standards have been introduced in the Romanian retail sector.

The project, titled Equal Opportunities for an Independent Life, involved the development and implementation of a range of practical solutions designed to make shopping easier for individuals with various disabilities, including visual impairment, mobility issues, and hearing impairment.

Store Modifications

The Auchan Berceni store underwent significant modifications, including designated parking spaces compliant with accessibility regulations (3.2m x 1m); dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones for taxis and ride-sharing services; tactile aisle guidance for visually impaired shoppers; and a shopping escort service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Auchan implemented special shopping baskets for wheelchair users; QR codes on display windows linking directly to customer service; accessible scales in the fruit and vegetable section; dedicated cash registers with wider spaces; and an accessible ramp to the SGR recycling area.

The project builds on previous accessibility initiatives implemented at the Auchan Berceni hypermarket and serves as a potential benchmark for the retail industry in Romania.

Collaborative Project

Commenting on the initiative, Tiberiu Dănetiu, director of Corporate Affairs & Retail Media, Auchan Romania, said, “Thanks to the excellent collaboration with the National Disability Council and the leadership of the National Authority for Consumer Protection, we have implemented an updated and expanded set of accessibility measures in this store to make it even more people-friendly with disabilities.

"We will extend these standards to all Auchan hypermarkets and supermarkets in the near future.”