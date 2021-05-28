ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Auchan Teams Up With Tissages de Charlieu For Recycled Cloth Bags

Published on May 28 2021 12:29 PM in Retail tagged: Sustainability / Auchan / World News / Tissages de Charlieu / Cloth Bags

Auchan Teams Up With Tissages de Charlieu For Recycled Cloth Bags

French retailer Auchan has teamed up with Tissages de Charlieu to produce cloth bags from recycled fabric.

The initiative aims to create a circular economy in the textiles sector and fight plastic pollution.

Auchan sells approximately 17 million recycled plastic shopping bags in France each year, or the equivalent of 1,360 tonnes of plastic.

The retailer is committed to fighting against the proliferation of plastics and is actively involved in examining all sources of the material that can be eliminated from its operations.

Recycled Fabric

The collaboration with tissages de Charlieu will see the retailer offer a shopping bag in recycled fabric, which will help in reducing its carbon footprint.

The product will be produced in France and will create new jobs, beginning with 10 initially, 60 in the coming months, and more than 95 by 2024.

It will also preserve the traditional know-how of Jacquard weaving while focusing on the modernisation of the industrial tool.

Auchan has offered a guarantee in volumes by committing to source these bags for five years, while Les Tissages de Charlieu has invested €22 million in various production equipment.

In the medium term, Tissages de Charlieu plans to integrate the entire production process to France to create a closed local production loop, from raw materials to the finished product.

The production of the shopping bags commenced on 27 May, and the first batch is scheduled to arrive in Auchan outlets by this fall.

In March, the company raised its cost savings goal under its so-called Renaissance revival plan, which boosted 2020 profitability at its retail arm despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

REWE Opens 'Supermarket Of The Future' In Wiesbaden-Erbenheim

REWE Opens 'Supermarket Of The Future' In Wiesbaden-Erbenheim
Norway’s Elopak Considering Oslo IPO In June

Norway’s Elopak Considering Oslo IPO In June
EU Climate Goals Are Likely To 'Put Pressure' On Consumer Goods Firms

EU Climate Goals Are Likely To 'Put Pressure' On Consumer Goods Firms
Araven Offers Sustainable, Innovative Retail Equipment 

Araven Offers Sustainable, Innovative Retail Equipment 
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

REWE Opens 'Supermarket Of The Future' In Wiesbaden-Erbenheim Fri, 28 May 2021

REWE Opens 'Supermarket Of The Future' In Wiesbaden-Erbenheim
Carrefour And La Poste Announce Partnership Fri, 28 May 2021

Carrefour And La Poste Announce Partnership
Costco Sees Q3 Revenue Up As Restrictions Ease Fri, 28 May 2021

Costco Sees Q3 Revenue Up As Restrictions Ease
Dollar General Raises Profit Forecast; Dollar Tree Beats Sales Estimates Thu, 27 May 2021

Dollar General Raises Profit Forecast; Dollar Tree Beats Sales Estimates
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN