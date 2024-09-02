52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Australian Retailer Woolworths Exits Endeavour Group Three Years After Spin-Off

By Reuters
Australian retailer Woolworths has decided to exit the owner of liquor store chain Dan Murphy's and BWS bottle shops, ending its long-standing relationship with Endeavour Group, about three years after spinning it off.

Australia's largest supermarket chain said on Monday it has agreed to sell its remaining 4.1% stake in the liquor store and pub operator via a block trade at a price of A$5.23 apiece to generate A$383 million (€234.7 million).

Woolworths, also known as Woolies, had in 2019 merged its hospitality and liquor-related operations into a single company, then named Endeavour Drinks, which was spun off with Woolworths holding an 85% stake.

Diluting Its Stake

The supermarket chain has been gradually diluting its stake in Endeavour over the last five years. It sold a stake worth A$636 million (€389.8 million) in the hospitality operator in 2022, in what it said was a transition from owning Endeavour to becoming partners.

In May, Woolworths sold another 5% stake worth A$468 million (€286.8 million).

Woolworths' exit from Endeavour comes at the start of a new financial year with a worse-than-expected trading situation and prospects in its liquor business.

The supermarket chain will use the proceeds to fund the acquisition of the remaining 35% stake in PFD Food Services.

PFD Food Services

"Woolworths Group's agreement to sell its remaining shares in Endeavour Group and use the proceeds to fund the acquisition of PFD Food Services needs a better, clearer explanation," said Ben Williamson, co-founder and co-CEO at trading platform InvestorHub.

"Woolworths should be aiming to ensure that shareholders have access to additional information behind the decision and the ability to voice their questions about the decision."

Shares of Endeavour dropped as much as 2.4% to A$5.21, while those of Woolworths were trading 0.5% higher.

