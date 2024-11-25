52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Axfood Names Patrick Grabenbauer As Managing Director Of City Gross

By Dayeeta Das
Axfood Names Patrick Grabenbauer As Managing Director Of City Gross

Sweden's Axfood has named company veteran Patrick Grabenbauer as the new managing director of its recently acquired City Gross chain.

The acquisition of City Gross closed on 1 November and Axfood appointed a new board for the business.

Nicholas Pettersson, the managing director of Willys, has been appointed as chair of City Gross.

Patrick Grabenbauer

Grabenbauer has worked within Axfood for more than 20 years, and most recently, served as the head of marketing at Willys.

Previously, he held various other roles within Willys and Axfood, including as head of marketing and sales at Willys and as head of Mat.se.

Commenting on the appointment, Pettersson stated, "Patrick Grabenbauer has been a key individual behind Willys’ success over a long period of time and has extensive experience from for example brand and concept development, digitalisation and business development.

"In addition, he is a very appreciated leader. I cannot think of a better person than Patrick to lead City Gross going forward."

City Gross

Grabenbauer added, "I strongly believe in the potential of this company and brand, and look forward to together with City Gross’ employees and management start the work on developing City Gross going forward."

In the new role, Grabenbauer succeeds Anders Wennerberg, who decided to step down after the change in ownership.

Simone Margulies, president and CEO of Axfood, stated, "As Axfood now has completed the acquisition of City Gross, conditions are being created to significantly increase competition in the hypermarket segment of the food retail market. With a new management and board in place, the best conditions to take the next steps are being created."

