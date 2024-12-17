Axfood Nominates Caroline Berg As Its New Chairperson

Swedish retailer Axfood has nominated Caroline Berg as the new chairperson of its board of directors.

Berg has been a member of the Axfood's board for ten years. She will replace Thomas Ekman, who has decided not to seek re-election.

Berg stepped in as chairperson of Axel Johnson in 2015, and was appointed acting CEO of Axel Johnson in November 2024.

Marie Ehrling, chair of Axfood's nominating committee, stated, "Caroline Berg has extensive experience from both board work and company management. In addition, she has in-depth knowledge about both the industry and Axfood as a company, which makes her very well suited for the role as chairman of the board of Axfood.

"The nominating committee would also like to thank Thomas Ekman for his contribution and commitment as chairman of the board during the past year."

Nominating Committee

Axfood's nominating committee comprises Marie Ehrling (Axel Johnson AB), Caroline Sjösten (Swedbank Robur Funds), Sussi Kvart (Handelsbanken Funds), and Carolina Ahnemark (Odin Funds).

As the chair of the board, Thomas Ekman is a co-opted member of the nominating committee, the retail group noted.

Commenting on the nomination, Berg stated, "I have worked closely with Axfood for a long time, as board member of Axfood and in my role as chairman of Axel Johnson. I look forward to continuing to contribute to a successful Axfood together with the board, management, and all the employees."

Axfood will hold its Annual General Meeting on 19 March 2025.

In November 2024, the company named Patrick Grabenbauer as the new managing director of its recently acquired City Gross chain.