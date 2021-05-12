Battleground Home – Why The At-Home Consumer Will Be Key For Brands After COVID
Published on May 12 2021 11:58 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Consumer Behaviour / Accenture / Paywall / COVID-19 / At-Home Consumer
The battle for the at-home consumer is likely to be one of the core focus areas for brands as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, in a reversal of many years of out-of-home growth, new research from Accenture claims.
According to the research, which surveyed more than 22,000 consumers in 19 countries around the world, 66% of people plan to do 'most of their socialising' at home in the short- to medium-term, while 22% say they are cooking more from scratch now, compared to before the pandemic.
A quarter say that they have increased their share of shopping on smaller, local brands, compared to before the pandemic.
