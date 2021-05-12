ESM Magazine

Battleground Home – Why The At-Home Consumer Will Be Key For Brands After COVID

Published on May 12 2021 11:58 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Consumer Behaviour / Accenture / Paywall / COVID-19 / At-Home Consumer

Battleground Home – Why The At-Home Consumer Will Be Key For Brands After COVID

The battle for the at-home consumer is likely to be one of the core focus areas for brands as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, in a reversal of many years of out-of-home growth, new research from Accenture claims.

According to the research, which surveyed more than 22,000 consumers in 19 countries around the world, 66% of people plan to do 'most of their socialising' at home in the short- to medium-term, while 22% say they are cooking more from scratch now, compared to before the pandemic.

A quarter say that they have increased their share of shopping on smaller, local brands, compared to before the pandemic.

Morrisons First-Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said

Change Of Leadership Planned At Netto Polska As Tesco Transformation Begins

Is The Circular Economy Primarily A Transport-Based Economy? Analysis

'Blue Light' From Smartphone Screens Have No Effect On Skin, Beiersdorf Claims

Just Eat Takeaway Introduces Grocery Delivery In Germany Wed, 12 May 2021

Kesko To Produce Beer And Bread From Waste Bread Wed, 12 May 2021

Ahold Delhaize Boosted By Online As First Quarter Sales Rise Wed, 12 May 2021

Neste, K Group To Encourage Recycling Through Pilot Project  Wed, 12 May 2021

