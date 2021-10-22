ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Beset By Bad News, UK Consumers Gloomiest Since Lockdown

Published on Oct 22 2021 6:55 AM in Retail tagged: UK / Consumer Confidence / GfK

Beset By Bad News, UK Consumers Gloomiest Since Lockdown

People in Britain are their most downbeat since they were under lockdown in February, and are increasingly worried about the year to come as prices and COVID-19 cases rise, according to a long-running survey published on Friday.

The GfK Consumer Confidence Index fell for a third month in a row to -17 in October, its lowest since February, from -13 in September. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of -16.

Fuel and food shortages, a jump in inflation, the prospect of higher interest rates and climbing COVID-19 cases were all making consumers gloomier, Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director, said.

'Cheerless Domestic News'

"Against a backdrop of cheerless domestic news ... it is not surprising that consumers are feeling down-in-the mouth about the chilly winter months ahead," he said.

Shoppers were also less keen to make big purchases in the run-up to Christmas, he added.

The loss of confidence among Britain's consumers complicates the job for the Bank of England as it weighs up when to raise interest rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Inflation is on course to surpass 4%, more than double the BoE's target, but the pace of the economy's recovery from its pandemic shock has slowed and the number of COVID-19 cases is the highest in Europe.

Advertisement

The central bank is due to announce its next policy decision on 4 November.

In September, growing worries over energy bills, food costs and tax hikes prompted a hefty drop in British consumer confidence as people became more downbeat about the economic outlook.

British shoppers are starting to return to pre-pandemic habits, including making 'little and often' shopping trips, new data from NielsenIQ has found.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK Supermarket Sales Fall As Shoppers 'Rebalance' Spending: NielsenIQ

UK Supermarket Sales Fall As Shoppers 'Rebalance' Spending: NielsenIQ
Morrisons Investors To Approve £7bn CD&R Takeover

Morrisons Investors To Approve £7bn CD&R Takeover
Asda's Deal To Sell Petrol Forecourts To EG Group Terminated

Asda's Deal To Sell Petrol Forecourts To EG Group Terminated
EU, UK Need To Be Given Time To Discuss Northern Ireland: Coveney

EU, UK Need To Be Given Time To Discuss Northern Ireland: Coveney
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Sainsbury's Concludes Talks On Selling Banking Operation Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Sainsbury's Concludes Talks On Selling Banking Operation
Italy Delays New Sugar And Plastic Taxes Until 2023 Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Italy Delays New Sugar And Plastic Taxes Until 2023
Auchan Introduces Digital Flyers To Curb Paper Waste Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Auchan Introduces Digital Flyers To Curb Paper Waste
Mere To Open First Stores In Bosnia And Herzegovina In 2022 Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Mere To Open First Stores In Bosnia And Herzegovina In 2022
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN