Retail

Biedronka Enters Slovakia With First Store In Miłosław

By Dayeeta Das
    • Polish retailer Biedronka has launched its first store in Slovakia, welcoming shoppers in Miłosław, near Bratislava.

    The Jerónimo Martins subsidiary has prepared a completely new distribution centre in Voderady, where a team of 66 people supports the logistics of the retail chain.

    Biedronka will expand its presence in the country with new stores planned in other Slovak cities, such as Zvolen, Považská Bystrica, Nové Zámky and Senica.

    Pedro Soares Dos Santos, president of the Jerónimo Martins Group, stated, "It is a happy day for the Jerónimo Martins Group, as we are coming to a new country for us, with our Biedronka brand, in the year of its 30th anniversary.

    "We believe that we can make a positive change in Slovakia, and we will be committed to close cooperation with Slovak suppliers to build the best possible offer at the lowest prices for Slovak consumers and families."

    Store Highlights

    The new store in Miłosław will offer around 3,400 products, including fresh food.

    The company will cooperate with Slovak suppliers and focus on local production.

    The new store, spanning 876 square metres of sales space, was built from scratch by a Slovak developer.

    It also has provisions for a parking lot with 61 spaces, including three for people with disabilities.

    The retailer plans to install a charging station for electric cars and photovoltaic panels on the rooftop.

    Maciej Łukowski, CEO of Biedronka Slovakia, stated, "Our priority is to offer Slovak customers fresh food of high quality and at the lowest prices.

    "From the very beginning, we have also focused on cooperation with Slovak suppliers, with whom we have developed several own brands that emphasise quality, freshness and sustainability."

