Biedronka To Open First Store In Slovakia On 5 March

Portuguese retail group Jerónimo Martins' has confirmed the opening of the first Biedronka store in the Slovakian city of Miloslavov and a distribution centre in Voderady on 5 March 2025.

Initially, Biedronka planned to open its first Slovak stores in late 2024 in Levice, Nové Zámky, Považská Bystrica, Senica, and Zvolen.

The launch marks the first time Jerónimo Martins has expanded an existing brand internationally, rather than creating a new one as was previously the case, for example in Colombia.

CEO of the Biedronka Slovakia, Maciej Lukowski, told local news agency Tasr that the expansion will initially focus on small and medium-sized cities, with plans to reach the capital, Bratislava, in the medium term.

He added that the total number of Slovak stores will depend on customer reception.

Lukowski took over as CEO of Biedronka in Slovakia in 2023, after seven years as chief commercial officer and chief financial officer in Poland.

Biedronka Slovakia

Biedronka plans to offer 3,400 products in its Slovak stores, sourcing half of its fresh produce locally. The company aims to eventually stock 40% of Slovak-made goods. A loyalty programme will be rolled out within two years.

While aiming for competitive pricing and discounts, Biedronka acknowledged that Slovak prices may differ from Polish ones due to varying market conditions and taxes.

The international expansion will take place in the same year when Biedronka celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The chain, which boasts 3,730 stores across Poland (as of December 2023), achieved a turnover of €33.5 billion last year, an increase of 9.3% year-on-year.

Employing around 81,000 people, Biedronka is one of Poland's largest private employers, with a 30% share of the country's retail market in 2024, the report noted.