52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Billa Czechia Appoints Ivana Stará As Head Of Strategic Marketing

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Billa Czechia Appoints Ivana Stará As Head Of Strategic Marketing

Billa Czechia, a subsidiary of Germany's REWE Group, has appointed Ivana Stará as its head of strategic marketing.

Stará, who assumed the position on 1 July, will spearhead the transformation of all areas of the company's communications to consolidate its position in the Czech market.

She is an experienced retail professional, having helped create the identity and communication strategy of Tesco, Albert and BENU in the country.

Most recently, Stará served as head of brand and execution at Tesco Czechia– a position she took up in late 2020.

In this role, she was responsible for the creation and implementation of brand and media strategy, online and social media, and overall marketing communication of the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining Tesco, she served as marketing and PR manager at BENU Česká republika a.s. from December 2017 to August 2020.

She also held the position of marketing manager for Central Europe between 2015 to 2017.

Stará graduated from the Technical University in Liberec and marketing at Central College in Sydney, the company noted.

Management Change

Elsewhere, Marek Doležal stepped in as the chief executive officer of Billa Czechia in April of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his new role, Doležal will be responsible for purchasing, strategic marketing, strategy, expansion, human resources and other related areas.

Doležal is also a former Tesco executive, who previously held several management roles in the company's Czechia and Slovakia units.

Earlier this year, Billa Czechia rolled out new benefits and opportunities to collect and use points as part of its new loyalty club feature.

Billa club members will have access to a greater selection of discounts and rewards for purchases, cheaper product prices and offers from partner companies.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Conad Teams Up With Bianalisi To Boost Healthcare Services Offering
Conad Teams Up With Bianalisi To Boost Healthcare Services Offering
2
Retail

New UK Government Should Act Fast To Revive Town And City Centres: BRC
New UK Government Should Act Fast To Revive Town And City Centres: BRC
3
Retail

Paris Retail Week To Mark 10th Anniversary With An AI-Focussed Edition
Paris Retail Week To Mark 10th Anniversary With An AI-Focussed Edition
4
Retail

Retail Industry Contributes $5.3trn To GDP Of The United States
Retail Industry Contributes $5.3trn To GDP Of The United States
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com