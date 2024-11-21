52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Billa Invests Over €56m In 2024 To Expand Presence In Bulgaria

By Branislav Pekic
Supermarket chain Billa has invested BGN 110 million (€56 million) since the start of 2024 in Bulgaria, to boost its market presence in the Balkan country.

The company, part of REWE Group, has spent nearly BGN 60 million (€31 million) on store expansions and renovations, and over BGN 50 million (€25 million) on a new logistics centre.

Billa Bulgaria boasts 161 stores across 50 cities, making it the largest retailer in the country, in terms of the number of stores, and it has nearly 5,300 employees.

Turnover Growth

Billa Bulgaria achieved 6.6% annual turnover growth for the first ten months of 2024, while customer growth during this period reached 4.5%.

Having maintained an approximate 20% market share since 2021-22, Billa will open four new stores by year end, expanding into Teteven and adding two locations: one in Pleven, and one in Burgas.

Billa’s commitment to stable pricing includes various deflationary measures, resulting in a 0.72% overall price drop in October 2024.

This reduction was most notable in basic foods (-5.8%), canned goods (-4.46%) and meat/delicacies (-3.44%), as well as cleaning products (-6.73%) and cosmetics (-4.8%).

Investments In 2025

Billa Bulgaria has earmarked over BGN 60 million (€31 million) for investments in 2025. Of this amount, BGN 45 million (€23 million) will be spent on opening 13 new stores, including the first stores in the cities of Vidin, Tryavna, Tutrakan and Gorna Oryahovitsa, and for network expansion into major cities.

Additionally, Billa will invest over BGN 14 million (€7 million) in renovations for more than ten existing stores.

Finally, the retailer will invest over BGN 4.5 million (€2.3 million) in the final phase of construction of the logistics centre in Stara Zagora, scheduled for completion in spring 2025.

