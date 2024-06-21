Billa, Penny, Shell Team Up To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure In Czechia

Billa, Penny and Shell have entered into a strategic partnership in Czechia that will see the companies supporting the development of electric vehicle charging facilities.

The partners will construct public chargers for electric cars at Billa and Penny outlets in Czechia, Billa said in a statement.

The initiative seeks to help Shell in achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Billa seeks to achieve the same target by 2040.

Shell has been offering its own solution for charging electric cars in Czechia under the Shell Recharge brand since April of this year.

The company also aims to offer premium charging for electric car owners in places where people spend a longer time, such as shopping centres.

'A Responsible Approach'

Andreas Jüterbock, sales director of Billa Czechia, stated, "The principles of sustainability and a responsible approach to people and the environment are a priority for us. The partnership with Shell is strategic for us in many ways. The installation of charging stations is one of the steps in fulfilling our group commitment and supporting customers who have decided to support this sustainable direction."

"Thanks to this strategic partnership, we will also offer our customers new charging comfort, because thanks to the installed capacity, they will be able to charge their electric car fully or substantially within half an hour, i.e. during their purchase at our store."

Shell Recharge

Shell Recharge charging stations offers a charging power of 180 kW, which is more than three times compared to 50 kW stations for fast charging and 22 kW for regular charging.

A Shell Recharge pilot charging station has been set up at the Penny Česká Republika store in Polná.

Daniel Vagaský, CEO of Shell Czechia, added, "At Shell, our aim is to ensure that EV owners have the same high standard of service as conventional vehicle owners, and that includes the availability of charging.

"By enabling vehicle charging during everyday shopping, owners get a fast and easily accessible service that is tailored to the specific needs of EV users."