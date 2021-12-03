Subscribe Login
Retail

Bolton Expands Home Care Category With Madel Acquisition

Italy-based FMCG manufacturer Bolton Group is acquiring Madel, an Italian producer of high-quality household products with a low environmental impact, according to media reports.

The deal, subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities, will enable Bolton Group to boost its position in the home care sector and strengthen its position as a leader in the low environmental impact segment in Italy.

The group will also acquire important know how in the research and development of green products, in addition to increasing production capacity, with the integration of the Madel production site.

The operation is part of the Bolton Group's growth strategy, focused on international development and environmental and social sustainability.

Madel - A Family Business

Based in the province of Ravenna, Madel is an Italian family-run business with a strong presence in the Italian home care market.

Bolton will continue to support the Winni's, Pulirapid, Disinfekto and Smacchiotutto brands, ensuring solid growth within its target market.

Milan-based Bolton Group is a family-owned manufacturer that produces a wide range of high-quality consumer products.

It holds a portfolio of prestigious brands, including over 50 food, home and laundry care, adhesives, personal care and well-being and beauty care product lines, distributed in supermarkets and perfumeries.

Some of its leading brands include Rio Mare (tuna), Omino Bianco (household and laundry care) and Borotalco (deodorant spray).

In September, Bolton Group acquired Wild Planet Foods, a producer of healthy and sustainable canned seafood products.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

