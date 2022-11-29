Bon Preu Group To Invest €204m In New Logistics Hub

Catalonia-based retailer Bon Preu Group has announced it plans to invest €204 million in a new logistics hub, Ciutat Logística de Bon Preu, in Montblanc, which will supply the Tarragona, Terres de l’Ebre and Potent regions of Spain.

The Montblanc facility will be developed in several different phases, will boast a surface area of 103,600 square metres and will provide 900 jobs, the group said in a statement.

Future Capacity

“This is a strategic investment for Bon Preu because it guarantees the present and future capacity to keep growing in the medium and long term, and it allows us to be more efficient in supplying the stores in Ponent and the south of the country,” said Joan Font i Fabregó, Bon Preu’s president and director general.

Over the first two years, the retailer plans to develop a dry product warehouse, along with a separate facility for fresh and refrigerated products.

Moreover, the group said it will build a reverse logistics warehouse, which will recycle materials from its stores.

Bon Preu already operates another logistics facility, located in Els Hostalets de Balenyà.

“One of the aspects that makes us happier is the fact that this project provides our young people with job opportunities in their region, to work and live in Montblanc, Conca de Barberà and nearby areas," added Josep Andreu i Domingo, Montblanc’s mayor. "It means investment, work, stability and a future for our youth.”

