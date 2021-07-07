Boosting Profits Should Be Next On The Agenda For Ocado, Say Analysts

While online grocer Ocado will be pleased with a 21.4% increase in first-half sales, attention should now turn to improving the group's profit positioning, a retail analyst has suggested.

Following the announcement that Ocado had reported a loss of £23 million for the half-year period, Andy Halliwell of Publicis Sapient commented, "Ocado seems to be looking a little risky right now. They’ve just invested a lot of money in their new Smart Platform technologies that are yet to bring in significant additional revenues, and their position in the grocery automation market is a premium one.

"This is why a number of international grocers are reportedly deciding to use alternative technologies, at least whilst they get their home delivery propositions off the ground."

'Need To Do Something Special'