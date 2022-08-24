Britain’s Co-op Appoints Shirine Khoury-Haq As CEO

Britain’s Co-op has confirmed the appointment of interim CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq as group CEO.

In March of this year, she stepped in as interim CEO after the company announced that top boss Steve Murrells would leave the company in May of this year.

Previously, Khoury-Haq served as the group CFO and CEO of Co-op Life Services.

Allan Leighton, chair of Co-op said, “I’m delighted that Shirine has accepted the invitation to lead and develop our Co-op into the future, tackling the challenges presented by the highly uncertain and volatile external environment.

“Shirine has proven leadership qualities and a deep level of transformational experience, and the board has been impressed by her desire to prioritise on activity that will deliver a strong financial Co-op for our members, while maintaining a focus on our vision and wider social commitments.”

‘There Is A Lot To Do’

Shirine Khoury-Haq added, “There is a lot to do but we also have so much to build upon. Our Food and Life Services businesses are leaders in their markets, we have a differentiated vision and amazing Co-op colleagues, with links into communities and other co-operatives.

“Together, we will continue to succeed and deliver for the benefit of our members, our customers and their communities.”

Elsewhere, the retailer has invested £19 million (€22.4 million) to help support the UK pig-farming sector and has urged other retailers to back British pig farmers.

