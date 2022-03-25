Britain’s Co-op Group CEO Steve Murrells To Step Down

Britain’s Co-operative Group has announced that its chief executive officer Steve Murrells will step down in May 2022 after the AGM.

The board has named Shirine Khoury-Haq, the group CFO and CEO of Co-op Life Services, as its interim group chief executive.

Murrels commented, “I have had ten wonderful years at the Co-op and am very proud of all that we have achieved and how we’ve shown that a purpose-led organisation, focussed on a strong vision of fairness and values can make such a difference.”

Co-op Group recently commenced the process to appoint a new chairman.

Murrels stated, “In such circumstances, I would either have needed to commit for another five years or step down now to allow a new CEO to become established and allow a smooth transition to occur, ahead of a new chairman arriving. I have therefore chosen to take that step now.”

An Experienced Professional

Murrells led the Co-op’s food business since 2012 and stepped in as the chief executive officer of the group in 2017.

Before joining Co-op, he served as the CEO of the Danish meat company Tulip for three years.

Before this, he held senior leadership roles in European and UK-based food retail businesses, including One Stop, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

Murrells serves as a non-executive director of The Northern Powerhouse Partnership Limited and The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

Allan Leighton, the chair of Co-op, said, “Steve has done a tremendous job at the Co-op in his ten years of tenure and has been at the forefront of our transition. He is a top-class leader and person, and his legacy in the Co-op is firmly embedded.”

‘Excellent Leadership Skills’

Khoury-Haq brings “excellent leadership skills and a deep level of operational experience”, according to Leighton.

“She understands our Co-op, and I and the rest of the board, look forward to working closely with her going forward,” he added.

Commenting on her new role, Khoury-Haq said, “I am proud to be part of a wonderful organisation that contributes so much to our communities and our country.

“We have lots to do, and I am looking forward to working with my 60,000 colleagues, Allan and our board to continue to make the Co-op a special place to work while providing great products and services to our customers and members.”

