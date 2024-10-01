52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Britain's Greggs Keeps Outlook Despite Sales Growth Slowdown

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Britain's Greggs Keeps Outlook Despite Sales Growth Slowdown

British baker and fast food chain Greggs kept its full year outlook, though it said underlying sales growth did slow in its latest quarter with consumers continuing to face uncertainty.

Greggs, famous for its sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan alternatives, has proved a resilient performer through Britain's cost-of-living crisis and its shares are up 22% so far this year.

Company-managed shop like-for-like sales rose 5.0% in the 13 weeks to 28 September, its fiscal third quarter, having been up 7.4% in its first half, the company said.

Product Range

As well as new stores, Greggs said its growth was supported by broadening its range of products, such as new pizza and doughnut options, expanding opening hours into the evening, increased sales through deliveries and building loyalty with the Greggs App.

So far this year, it has opened a net 86 shops, including 43 relocations, taking the total to 2,559 shops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greggs said it now expected its cost inflation for 2024 to be towards the lower end of the 4% to 5% range it previously communicated.

'Whilst acknowledging ongoing economic uncertainty, the board expects the full year outcome to be in line with its previous expectations,' it added.

According to Shore Capital, Greggs is a business that is continuing to grow very well with scope to grow more (over 3,500 outlets, up 40%), all of which is captured by its premium equity ratings.

In March of this year, Greggs said it expected another year of growth in 2024 after posting a 13% rise in profit last year, helped by extending its opening hours into the evening and expanding in food delivery.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Names Jonquil Hackenberg As New CEO
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Names Jonquil Hackenberg As New CEO
2
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

ESM September/October 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!
ESM September/October 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!
3
Retail

Salling Fondene Acquires Full Ownership Of Salling Group
Salling Fondene Acquires Full Ownership Of Salling Group
4
Retail

Heavy Job Cuts Expected In Casino’s November Strategy
Heavy Job Cuts Expected In Casino&rsquo;s November Strategy
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com