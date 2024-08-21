52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Britain's Waitrose & Partners To Invest €1.17 In Stores Over Three Years

By Reuters
British upmarket supermarket group Waitrose & Partners plans to invest £1 billion (€1.17 billion) in new and existing shops over the next three years.

The chain, part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, said it would open up to 100 convenience shops across the UK over the next five years. It currently trades from 329 stores and also trades online.

Waitrose lost some market share through the cost-of-living crisis, but industry data published in July showed it edged higher for the first time since January 2022.

It had a share of 4.5% according to the latest data from market researcher Kantar that was published last week.

Focus Areas

The supermarket group said its investment would also focus on areas that differentiate it from competitors.

While rivals market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury's have removed their service counters, Waitrose is upgrading offers at its meat and fish counters.

It will also give its wine selection more prominence, while stores would also have greater flexibility to respond to local demand, have more third party collaborations and more space dedicated for grocery orders made online.

The first new Waitrose store in six years will open in Hampton Hill, south west London, later this year, subject to planning approval, with a second following in Greater London early in the new year.

In June, the retailer acquired meal-kit delivery service Dishpatch, which offers pre-prepared meals aimed at creating a restaurant-like experience at home.

In contrast with other meal kit companies, Dishpatch meals come pre-prepared with only a few steps to finish and serve, the retailer added.

