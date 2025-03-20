Bulgaria Plans State-Owned Supermarket Chain

Bulgaria's parliamentary budget committee has approved a plan to create a state-owned chain of stores selling only Bulgarian-made products.

The proposal, put forward by the MRF-New Beginning political party, would see the Ministry of Agriculture and Food oversee the BGN 10 million venture, according to the BTA news agency.

The ministry would also be the owner of the still unnamed chain.

The stores would focus on food and essential goods, applying a maximum 10% markup, with the aim of reducing prices for consumers by shortening the supply chain, similar to models seen in Germany and France.

According to the justification accompanying the proposed 2025 State Budget revisions, establishing a state-run network of grocery stores with regulated sourcing and pricing is crucial for the government to combat price gouging by resellers, chains, and cartels.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative aims to protect consumer buying power and ensure access to high-quality, reasonably priced food, especially in smaller, more remote communities.

Retail Boycott Continues

Meanwhile, the organisers of recent retail chain boycotts announced further action until food prices are significantly lowered, including boycotts of foreign chains every Thursday.

Maya Manolova, head of the Rise Up.BG civic organisation, characterised the boycott as essential civil pressure to force the government and parliament to enact effective price-reducing measures.

She has urged the Minister of Agriculture and Food to release the draft agricultural food chain bill, demanding genuine strategies to curb intermediaries, resellers, and inflated prices throughout the food supply chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Protection

Elsewhere, the Bulgarian Agrifood Chamber has called on the government for intervention to protect local food producers, citing a market situation harmful to both producers and consumers.

It warned of a decline in Bulgarian agricultural production, especially in livestock farming and fruit/vegetable production.

Vladislav Mihaylov, chair of the Dairy Processors Association, highlighted the market dominance of a few large international retailers, advocating for regulations to ensure market access for Bulgarian producers.

The Chamber is pushing for measures including state standards for key foods, alignment of import standards with domestic standards, strict controls, increased price transparency, mechanisms to promote Bulgarian products in stores, and the development of shorter supply chains.