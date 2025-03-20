52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Caprabo To Open 38 New Supermarkets In Catalonia

By Branislav Pekic
Supermarket chain Caprabo has boosted its presence by opening 14 new supermarkets in 2024 as part of its 2024-2026 strategic plan.

This expansion, representing a €6.4 million investment and the creation of 100 jobs, saw the addition of 4,500 square metres of retail space, primarily in the Barcelona area – a strategic area for the company.

The new additions include a 1,250-square-metre supermarket in Terrassa (Barcelona), which involved a €2.5 million investment.

Other stores have been launched in Sant Llorenç d'Hortons, El Prat de Llobregat, Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Capellades, Sant Vicenç dels Horts, Granollers, Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona), and Amposta (Tarragona).

New Stores

With a goal of achieving €900 million in sales by the end of the three-year period, Caprabo plans a total of 38 openings – eight directly-owned and 30 franchises – aross the four Catalan provinces and has already completed 36% of its target.

The company, co-owned by Eroski and Czech investor Daniel Křetínský, has allocated €60 million for the 2024-2026 period, focusing on store openings, the implementation of a new store model, and technological upgrades.

Caprabo will focus on its commitment to local, neighbourhood stores with next-generation layouts, extensive product selection, competitive pricing, and personalised promotions through its loyalty programme.

Jordi Lahiguera, marketing and development director at Caprabo, added that the brand's value proposition, along with its emphasis on proximity and savings, is driving growth.

With a network of approximately 300 supermarkets across Catalonia's four provinces, Caprabo serves over 100,000 daily shoppers, and one million customers actively use the Caprabo Club Card.

Additionally, Caprabo operates an online grocery shopping platform, Capraboacasa.

