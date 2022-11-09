Carrefour Brasil Expanding Hybrid Wholesale, Eyes Real Estate Carve-Out

Grupo Carrefour Brasil said it plans to accelerate the expansion of its hybrid wholesale stores in coming years while looking into a carve-out of its real estate business.

Splitting off its real estate assets could create one of Latin America's largest retail-focused property firms.

The local unit of French retailer Carrefour SA said in a securities filing that the potential real estate business carve-out could be followed by the sale of a minority stake to a strategic investor.

Carrefour Real Estate currently includes more than 450 assets and as a separate company it would have more than 1.5 billion reais (€290 million) of net operating income, it added.

The move comes 'in line with the group's strategy to unlock the value of its assets and to accelerate the development of its real estate,' Carrefour Brasil said.

Hybrid Wholesale

In a separate filing, the company said it expects to have a portfolio of 470 hybrid wholesale stores ("cash-and-carry") by 2026, accelerating openings to an average of more than 25 units a year from a pace of about 20 a year since 2018.

The decision follows plans for an expansion in its core businesses, the firm said.

The news came after Atacadao SA's French parent company and Europe's largest food retailer, Carrefour disclosed its turnaround strategy amid soaring inflation, planning to open more discount stores and cut costs.

Analysts at JPMorgan said the group's strategic plan is positive for Carrefour Brasil, noting that its hybrid wholesale format has had the best performance in the industry and been a driver of growth for the Brazilian firm.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.