Carrefour Commences Rebranding Of Cora Stores

Carrefour has commenced the rebranding of the Cora supermarkets that it acquired in July, with the first 19 stores set to be rebranded on 1 October.

Following this, a second tranche of 20 stores will be rebranded in mid-October, with the final wave of 21 stores getting rebranded at the end of the month.

According to the French retailer, the rebranding will take place over a period of two weeks, during which time the hypermarkets will remain open – firstly, signage will be updated, followed by the introduction of Carrefour products to the shelves.

According to Carrefour, the transition will see some 6,000 private-label products added to the range, while a price reduction of at least 10% will be implemented on more than 3,000 SKUs. The number of local and regional products available in the stores will also be increased, the retailer added.

‘No Store Closures’

Julien Munch, director of operations at Carrefour France, said, “[The transition to the Carrefour brand will] take place without store closures, with all the necessary information to guarantee a high-quality shopping experience.

“This new clientele will quickly be able to benefit from the many commercial advantages that make Carrefour strong throughout France: lower prices, attractive promotional offers, and a distributor brand with the best quality/price ratio that is popular with consumers.”

Elsewhere, through its Carrefour 2026 strategic plan and the global Act for Food programme, Carrefour aims to transform its product range, focusing on sustainability, organic options, animal welfare, reducing food waste, and minimising packaging.

Cora And Match Acquisition

In July, Carrefour announced an agreement with the Louis Delhaize group to acquire the Cora and Match banners in France. The deal values the acquired assets at €1.05 billion, according to Carrefour.

The acquisition includes the property of 55 hypermarkets and 77 supermarkets under the Cora and Match brands. In 2022, Cora and Match generated net sales of €5.2 billion (€4.3 billion excluding petrol) and an EBITDA of €189 million.