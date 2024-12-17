Carrefour Dubai Launches First 24/7 Express Delivery Service

Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in the UAE, has launched a 24/7 express grocery delivery service in Dubai.

Carrefour’s 24/7 express grocery delivery service will initially cover residential areas in Dubai.

The first pilot hub operating from a Carrefour store in Dubai Marina serves customers living in Palm Jumeirah, JBR, JVC, Al Barsha, and Emirates Hills.

Service Expanded

The service has now been expanded to Central Dubai, including Downtown, Business Bay, the Financial Centre, Al Jaddaf, and Deira.

According to Majid Al Futtaim Retail, customers have access to a large assortment of over 10,000 products, spanning categories that include fresh produce, baby products, pet food, personal-care and household items, without any additional markup made during night orders.

Customers can place orders exclusively through the Carrefour application, earn and redeem SHARE points, and enjoy fast delivery times, with items delivered in 60 minutes or less.

Research shows that Dubai’s dynamic lifestyle has created significant demand for round-the-clock delivery services, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours. More than 65% of orders are placed between 10pm and 12am, and 6am to 8am.

‘Convenience Commerce’

Commenting on the launch of the new service, Günther Helm, the chief executive officer of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said, “With the recent acceleration in demand for digital experiences, in particular towards high-quality omnichannel retailing, customers continue to seek out experiences that bring together different aspects of e-commerce while placing a strong favour on convenience, giving birth to what we call ‘convenience commerce’.

“With Carrefour 24/7, we are democratising the three elements that consumers crave: convenience, [the] range of assortments, and affordability.”

Majid Al Futtaim plans to further expand the service to cover other locations in Dubai – including Mirdif, Arabian Ranches, Damac Hills, and Nad Al Sheba – over the coming weeks, with additional locations to follow.