Carrefour Enters Mongolia, Opens Two Stores

French retailer Carrefour has entered the Mongolian market, in association with partner Altan Joloo and its subsidiary Sansar.

The retailer has opened two new stores in the country, operating under the Carrefour hypermarket and Carrefour Market banners.

The partnership will also enable all Sansar stores, more than 20 to date, to gain access to Carrefour brand products.

Rebranding of Sansar Stores

Oyundari Enkhbaatar, CEO of Altan Joloo Trade LLC, commented, “We are extremely proud and delighted to partner with Carrefour, one of the world's leading retailers. We plan to rebrand our 20 Sansar stores and create a minimum of 20 new Carrefour supermarkets and hypermarkets in the coming years to strengthen our position in Mongolia."

Enkhbaatar added that the new stores offer a wide range of products at competitive prices, including fresh products, Carrefour private-label items and a selection of French wines.

"Our goal is to offer the best affordable products in all our stores to benefit every household and offer real value and solutions to the rising cost of living in Mongolia," she stated.

International Presence

According to Patrick Lasfargues, executive director of Carrefour International Partnership, the initiative will strengthen the retailer's international presence.

The move is also part of Carrefour's 2026 strategic plan, which aims to see the retailer expand its presence in more than 10 new markets.

"These first two stores represent an important step towards our goal to meet Mongolian customers’ expectations and bring them the best of Carrefour, including high-quality products at the best prices,” Lasfargues added.

