Carrefour Exits Oman, Expands Delivery In Spain, Launches New Loyalty Programme In France

After nearly three decades of operation in Oman, French retailer Carrefour has ceased its operations in the country.

Carrefour, a major player in the Middle East with over 320 stores across 16 countries, announced its departure from Oman via a brief message on its Instagram account.

The company's operations in Oman are being transitioned to UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim, Carrefour’s franchisee in the Middle East and North Africa, under the new retail brand Hypermax, according to Muscat Daily.

HyperMax will be opening across 11 locations in the Sultanate, with a focus on prioritising local hiring and sourcing, promising high-quality products at competitive prices, along with promotions and value-driven offers.

While Carrefour has not publicly disclosed the specific reasons for its departure, the prevailing regional tensions and ongoing boycott campaigns targeting certain Western brands are believed to have played a significant role.

The BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement, which accuses several multinational companies of complicity with Israel, has been actively targeting companies like Carrefour, McDonald's, Starbucks, and Siemens. These campaigns have reportedly resulted in financial losses for the targeted companies.

Carrefour’s departure from Oman follows a similar withdrawal from Jordan in November 2024.

New Delivery Partnership In Spain

In Spain, Carrefour is expanding its delivery options by teaming up with Just Eat, aiming to deliver over 4,500 grocery SKUs to customers in as little as 30 minutes, according to a report in Expansion.

Initially launched in Madrid and tied to the Carrefour Express brand, the service will be extended in the coming months to other formats and cities across Spain.

Customers can expect a wide selection of products, including fresh produce; fruits and vegetables, both refrigerated and frozen; non-perishable; preserves; beauty products; personal hygiene; cleaning items; and pet food.

This collaboration adds to Carrefour’s existing partnerships with platforms like Glovo and Uber Eats.

New Loyalty Programme In France

Carrefour has launched a new comprehensive loyalty programme in its home market of France, according to the daily Les Echos.

This programme unifies benefits across all Carrefour stores, its website, and even extends to Carrefour's financial and travel services.

Key features include daily discounts on produce and organic items, with increased discounts for Carrefour credit card holders. Additional benefits include discounts on insurance and travel, with fuel discounts planned for later in 2025.

The programme aims to increase customer engagement and purchasing frequency, promote healthier and sustainable food choices, and ultimately boost Carrefour's market share by attracting new members.

Carrefour estimates average annual savings of €45 for members, while the company benefits from higher spending by loyalty program participants.