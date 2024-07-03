Carrefour Expands Forecourt Presence With New Tenders From Shell, TotalEnergies

French retailer Carrefour is expanding its presence in the service station segment with two new tenders from Shell and TotalEnergies.

As part of the partnership, Carrefour will add 117 new service station outlets to its network, located mainly on motorways.

By the end of 2024, the retailer will expand its network to more than 350 service stations in France.

Benoît Soury, director of Carrefour Proximité France, stated, "Carrefour has been stepping up its presence in high-flow areas for several months now. Our recent openings include Lyon Part Dieu SNCF station and Les Halles RATP station.

"The confidence that Shell and TotalEnergies have placed in us reinforces our strategic choice to invest in this niche for the Carrefour Proximité brands."

Carrefour Group

The French retailer reported like-for-like sales growth of 13.5% in the first quarter of its financial year on the back of the 'sound execution' of its strategic initiatives.

Carrefour-branded products accounted for 37% of food sales during the quarter compared to the same period last year, while e-commerce GMV increased by 33%, driven by the retailer's performance in Brazil.

Recently, the retail group opened its first its first Atacadão outlet in France.

Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard wrote on LinkedIn that the new 10,000-square-metre store, which opened on 20 June in Aulnay-sous-Bois, is an ‘unprecedented’ format in the French retail market and will source some 70% of its offering from French suppliers.

The retail group operates a multi-format network of over 14,000 outlets in more than 40 countries across the world and employs more than 300,000 people.

