Carrefour Expands French Organic Product Offering

Carrefour has announced that it has expanded its French organic offering in association with its farming partners.

The new range will include 11 new SKUs comprising grocery products and fruit and vegetables.

The SKUs include organic spelt flour and organic white haricot beans from Ekibio, organic strawberries from Bio Pays, apricots, nectarines and peaches from Fauriel Fruits, and organic potatoes with Ferme de la Motte, among others.

French Organic Products

Carrefour has entered into multipartite, multi-year and renewable contracts with producers to sell quality French organic products.

The retailer is already supporting approximately 3,400 French organic producers through partnerships that range from product production and processing to distribution.

The initiative enables the retailer to sell products produced by specialist stakeholders and meet customers' demand for French organic produce.

The long-term partnerships provide other stakeholders in the product line a guaranteed outlet and benefit from the retailer's commitment to minimum purchase volumes.

Spanish Organic Range

The retailer has also developed a Spanish organic product range via its subsidiary Socomo with Agricommerce for Carrefour Bio citrus fruits.

This partnership will significantly reduce transport distance between where lemons are grown and where they are sold – they will be grown in Spain, instead of South America, the retailer noted.

Recently, the retailer announced a partnership with Nous-Anti Gaspi, an organisation aimed at reducing food waste along producer supply networks, on a range of 'imperfect' products available at reduced prices.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.