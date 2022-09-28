Carrefour Italia Sees Continued Revenue Growth

Carrefour Italia has reported continued revenue growth since the third quarter of 2021 (+0.8%), confirming the initial success of its new strategy to make the Italian business sustainable.

The positive growth trend continued in the fourth quarter of 2021 (+2.5%) and right through the first half of 2022 (+2.7%), with the retailer witnessing an acceleration in the second quarter.

The company saw growth in volumes as well as customer numbers, which increased by 100,000 compared to a year earlier, according to figures announced by CEO Christophe Rabatel during a press call.

As of the end of July 2022, Carrefour Italia's store network comprised 1,500 stores, of which 1,200 are franchised – a figure set to grow further, especially due to smaller store formats such as Carrefour Express.

The company’s plan for 2022 of converting 104 stores into franchises is on schedule, while around 90-95 new stores will be opened this year, compared to an average of 50-55 openings over the past five years.

Pricing

On pricing, Rabatel pointed out that Carrefour Italia’s Simpl first-price line will have 200 SKUs by the end of the year, in addition to two quality savings campaigns on 500 everyday products and price freezing on a number of branded products.

Meanwhile, 40 suppliers signed the Food Transition Pact with Carrefour Italia, as part of a collective commitment on biodiversity, healthy and balanced diet, reduced energy impact, and reduced packaging.

The list includes Amadori, Barilla, Colgate, Carlsberg Italia, Coca-Cola HBC, Colfiorito, Ferrarelle, Findus, Granarolo, Heinz - Plasmon, Henkel, Illycaffè, Kellogg's, Knorr, Lactalis - Galbani, LNPF - Lactalis Nestlè Prodotti Freschi, MARS Italia - Sheeba, Peroni, Reckitt, Ritter Sport, Riso Gallo, and Unilever.

All signatories will present action plans on one or more of these goals and will participate in projects to raise consumer awareness of the importance of conscious and responsible consumption.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.