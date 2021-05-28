Carrefour And La Poste Announce Partnership

Published on May 28 2021 7:59 AM in Retail tagged: E-Commerce / Carrefour / Pedestrian Drive / World News / Pickup drives / Pickup / La Poste

French retailer Carrefour has teamed up with La Poste, via its subsidiary Pickup, to create a nationwide partnership to launch a new Pedestrian drive business model.

Customers of the retail giant will be able to visit 'Pickup drives' to access several local services, such as picking up their food shopping and picking up or dropping off parcels.

The first Pickup drive has opened in Paris' 19th arrondissement, the retailer added.

Pickup Drive

Carrefour first launched its pedestrian drive service in 2018, and it now has around a hundred such points in France.

For more than 20 years, Pickup has been providing the opportunity to drop off and collect parcels from locations outside of their home, and recently launched its own first contact points, helping to offset the continuing increase in parcel volumes.

Combining these two activities has created a brand-new concept, the Pickup drive.

Located in the town centres of major urban areas, users can pick up all their e-commerce, food, and non-food deliveries from one convenient location.

Online Shopping

Carrefour customers will now be able to avail same day pick up for online orders placed on Carrefour.fr or via the Carrefour app.

Customers will also be able to pick up their e-commerce parcels (Colissimo, Chronopost, DPD France) ordered from any one of the 8,000 e-commerce sites that offer the Pickup away-from-home delivery service. Standard parcels and bulky parcels are sent via the Maxi Pickup network service.

The service also allows customers to drop off parcels that they want to send between two drop-off /pickup points (Shop2Shop by Chronopost), as well as e-commerce returns.

"Carrefour is delighted to be forging this partnership with Pickup. It will help us speed up rollout of our Pedestrian Drive service across the country, and we’ll be able to draw on Pickup’s expertise in managing e-commerce order pickup services in city centres," said Elodie Perthuisot, Carrefour Group's executive director of e-commerce, data, and digital transformation.