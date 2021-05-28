ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Carrefour And La Poste Announce Partnership

Published on May 28 2021 7:59 AM in Retail tagged: E-Commerce / Carrefour / Pedestrian Drive / World News / Pickup drives / Pickup / La Poste

Carrefour And La Poste Announce Partnership

French retailer Carrefour has teamed up with La Poste, via its subsidiary Pickup, to create a nationwide partnership to launch a new Pedestrian drive business model.

Customers of the retail giant will be able to visit 'Pickup drives' to access several local services, such as picking up their food shopping and picking up or dropping off parcels.

The first Pickup drive has opened in Paris' 19th arrondissement, the retailer added.

Pickup Drive

Carrefour first launched its pedestrian drive service in 2018, and it now has around a hundred such points in France.

For more than 20 years, Pickup has been providing the opportunity to drop off and collect parcels from locations outside of their home, and recently launched its own first contact points, helping to offset the continuing increase in parcel volumes.

Combining these two activities has created a brand-new concept, the Pickup drive.

Located in the town centres of major urban areas, users can pick up all their e-commerce, food, and non-food deliveries from one convenient location.   

Online Shopping

Carrefour customers will now be able to avail same day pick up for online orders placed on Carrefour.fr or via the Carrefour app.

Customers will also be able to pick up their e-commerce parcels (Colissimo, Chronopost, DPD France) ordered from any one of the 8,000 e-commerce sites that offer the Pickup away-from-home delivery service. Standard parcels and bulky parcels are sent via the Maxi Pickup network service.

The service also allows customers to drop off parcels that they want to send between two drop-off /pickup points (Shop2Shop by Chronopost), as well as e-commerce returns.

"Carrefour is delighted to be forging this partnership with Pickup. It will help us speed up rollout of our Pedestrian Drive service across the country, and we’ll be able to draw on Pickup’s expertise in managing e-commerce order pickup services in city centres," said Elodie Perthuisot, Carrefour Group's executive director of e-commerce, data, and digital transformation.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Carlsberg Supports IARD Standards For Online Alcohol Sales

Carlsberg Supports IARD Standards For Online Alcohol Sales
E-Commerce Sales In Asia Pacific To Double By 2025: Euromonitor

E-Commerce Sales In Asia Pacific To Double By 2025: Euromonitor
Pickers And Packers Race Against Time For Grocery Deliveries

Pickers And Packers Race Against Time For Grocery Deliveries
Niverplast: A Leading Provider Of Innovative Automated Packaging Solutions

Niverplast: A Leading Provider Of Innovative Automated Packaging Solutions
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Costco Sees Q3 Revenue Up As Restrictions Ease Fri, 28 May 2021

Costco Sees Q3 Revenue Up As Restrictions Ease
Dollar General Raises Profit Forecast; Dollar Tree Beats Sales Estimates Thu, 27 May 2021

Dollar General Raises Profit Forecast; Dollar Tree Beats Sales Estimates
German Consumer Morale Improves Less Than Expected: GfK Thu, 27 May 2021

German Consumer Morale Improves Less Than Expected: GfK
Discover The Power Of Visual Merchandising With JDV Thu, 27 May 2021

Discover The Power Of Visual Merchandising With JDV
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN