Carrefour, Les Mousquetaires, Auchan Gain Market Share In France In February: Kantar

Carrefour, Les Mousquetaires, and Auchan Retail have reported significant growth in market share in February, driven by network expansion, according to Kantar.

This growth in the so-called P03 period occurred in a market where French spending on FMCG-FLS declined by 1.7% due to lower-value baskets.

Carrefour Group saw an increase of 2.2 percentage points in its market share by value to 22.3%, driven by strong growth due to the integration of Cora stores, the recruitment of 1.1 million new customers, and increased loyalty, with gains in all channels – hypermarkets, proximity, online.

Les Mousquetaires Group gained 0.8 percentage points to hold 17.0% of the market share by value.

The Intermarché chain saw its loyalty improve by 2.3 points, while La Proximité Intermarché and Intermarché Internet increased by 0.2 points and 0.1 points, respectively.

Elsewhere, Auchan Retail gained 0.6 percentage points for a market share of 8.9% in the latest period, fuelled by the takeover of Casino shops, among other factors.

The Auchan banner also contributed to this growth contributing 0.3 percentage points and a value market share of 6.2%, thanks to a larger customer base of over 274,000 customers) and improved loyalty( up 1 percentage point).

Auchan Supermarché gained 0.3 points in market share to 2.1%, data showed.

Other Top Performers

E.Leclerc gained 0.4 percentage points to hold 24.4% of the market, driven by the performance of its online channel.

The retailer gained 90,000 additional shoppers in this period and registered growth in customer loyalty.

Lidl's value market share stood at 7.9%, reflecting a gain of 0.3 percentage, while Aldi's share was 2.8% sales by value.

Aldi's growth was driven by increased customer loyalty, up 1.2 percentage points, and the addition of almost 100,000 new customers.