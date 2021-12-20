Carrefour Opens Its First Store In Gabon

French retailer Carrefour Group has announced the opening of its first store in Gabon with its franchise partner Prix Import.

Prix Import is a leading group in Gabon that will be celebrating 30 years of operations in 2022.

It has around ten retail outlets and employs more than 1,000 people.

Expansion In Gabon

The first store to be opened is a Carrefour Market in Libreville, Carrefour added.

In addition to concepts and selling a wide range of the retailer's own-brand products, this partnership will be an opportunity for Prix Import to carry on growing in Gabon, particularly through the Supeco Cash & Carry format, which already exists in Francophone Africa.

Patrick Lasfargues, executive director of Carrefour Partenariat International, said, "We are delighted to be establishing our banner in Gabon through this new partnership with Prix Import. This way, we’ll be able to provide all our Gabonese customers with a unique selection of the best Carrefour products."

"We are very proud to have entered into this partnership with Carrefour after 30 years of business serving Gabonese customers and working with local producers. We will actively pursue our growth with all the support of the teams at Carrefour Partenariat International," added Bernard Azzi, CEO of Prix Import.