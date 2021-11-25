Subscribe Login
Retail

Carrefour Polska Completes Renovation Of Warsaw Flagship Store

Carrefour Poland has carried out a thorough remodeling of its flagship hypermarket at Galeria Mokotów, Warsaw.

The retailer has implemented a diagonal 'central avenue' running through the store, as well as a number of themed shopping zones. It has also expanded its product offering, introducing a wider range of eco-friendly products.

Remodelled Carrefour Outlet

The Carrefour hypermarket in Galeria Mokotów boasts a sales area of ​​approx. 3,800 m2, which after remodelling offers more than 26,000 SKUs.

Among the new 'zones' on offer include an 'Alcohol Zone' with a broader range of high-end products, and a 'Fresh Market', where shoppers can find fresh fish, bread, cold cuts, and meat.

The entrance area and the checkout section have been reformatted, with the latter boasting a wider array of self-checkout terminals.

Eco-Friendly Store

Carrefour Poland focused on eco-friendly fittings and energy-saving devices in the store's reconstruction.

The store offers offers reusable bags, for vegetables or bread, with a special trolley for reusable bags available at the checkout.

As in all Carrefour hyper- and supermarkets in Poland, returnable bottles will also be accepted at the hypermarket in Galeria Mokotów.

With the environment in mind, the printing of catalogues and in-store flyers has been reduced to a minimum; instead the retailer encourages customers to use its mobile application, 'My Carrefour', which also offers a range of discounts to shoppers.

The store also offers click-and-collect services, and a Carrefour Drive facility.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.

