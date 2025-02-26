Carrefour Polska Launches Compact Store Format In Warsaw

Carrefour Polska has introduced a new compact store format, spanning 300 square metres and offering approximately 6,000 products.

The first '300' store has opened in Warsaw’s Praga Południe, marking a step forward in Carrefour Polska’s strategy to accelerate its expansion in large and medium-sized Polish cities.

The new format is designed to serve residential areas, small shopping arcades, and retail parks, offering a varied range of daily essentials in a convenient, neighbourhood location.

Despite its modest floor area, the supermarket provides over twice the product range of a traditional mid-sized discounter, according to Carrefour.

Agata Kopytyńska, a member of the board and director of real estate, expansion, and assets at Carrefour Polska, said the innovative design follows successful testing and is aimed at bringing customers closer to a full-service shopping experience.

Optimised Shopping Experience

The store is divided into several themed zones to optimise the shopping experience. The Targ Świeżości (Fresh Market) area offers a selection of fresh goods, dairy, cheeses, meat and cold cuts.

In addition, over 500 specialist products – including organic, vegetarian, gluten-free, sugar-free, lactose-free and high-protein items – are available as part of the retailer's global 'Act For Food' programme.

Other dedicated zones include an area for alcoholic beverages featuring craft beers, a section for pet products, and a Kuchnia Świata (World Cuisine) area where monthly thematic events showcase international cuisine.

The store also features an assortment of imported savoury and sweet snacks, presented within a designated C4ndyLand section.

Customers benefit from self-service checkouts and the Scan&Go service, enabling a seamless shopping experience without the need to unload items at traditional tills.

Sustainable Shopping Experience

The supermarket also claims to embrace environmentally friendly practices, such as the use of energy-efficient lighting and a zero-waste policy for products with a short shelf life, which are offered at significant discounts.

The new '300' format store also offers a deposit system for glass bottles and encourages the use of reusable bags and packaging options.

In addition to its product range and technological innovations, the supermarket has also introduced separate promotional programmes.

Families holding a Karta Dużej Rodziny (Large Family Card) receive a permanent 10% discount, while senior citizens enjoy a similar discount on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Users of the ‘Mój Carrefour’ application benefit from daily discounts of up to 50% on selected items, with a weekend discount of 10% on total purchases.

Furthermore, Carrefour has joined the nationwide Payback programme, offering new customers bonus points on purchases that are part of the campaign.