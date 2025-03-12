Carrefour Polska Launches New Pricing Policy For Essential Products

Carrefour Polska has initiated a new strategy, effective from March, to ensure that the prices of over 500 essential products match the lowest prices in major competing retail chains.

Part of the global 'Carrefour 2026' plan, the move involves constant monitoring of prices for a wide range of food, cosmetics and household cleaning products throughout Poland.

Operating in a market where price remains the primary factor for consumers, Carrefour Polska has modified its pricing approach to provide an alternative to discount retailers without cutting down its product range.

The new policy aims to guarantee that customers can purchase basic items at the lowest price available on the market, the company added.

Robert Stupak, member of the management board and director of marketing, e-commerce, pricing policy and IT at Carrefour Polska, explained that the initiative builds on previous efforts in 2024, when nearly 3,000 food and industrial products saw price reductions, and the promotional cycle was adjusted to offer more attractive deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Price Monitoring

The price monitoring covers both branded and private-label products in key categories, including bread; dairy products, such as butter, milk, yoghurts and eggs; rice and pasta; teas and coffees; sweet and savoury snacks; sugar; ready meals; beverages; cosmetics; and household cleaning products.

The new pricing strategy draws on the Argentine Maxi model, one of the main pillars of the global Carrefour Group plan 'Carrefour 2026'.

In addition to price adjustments, Carrefour Polska is developing its loyalty platform 'Mój Carrefour', which enables regular customers to benefit from measures such as Payback point redemption, a 10% discount for senior citizens on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and personalised discounts for app users.

Carrefour Polska is part of a broader omnichannel network, operating over 900 stores in six formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, wholesale discount stores, neighbourhood stores and specialised outlets, along with an online store.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group also owns 20 shopping centres, with a combined area of over 230,000 square metres, and 40 fuel stations.

Globally, Carrefour operates more than 14,000 stores in over 40 countries and generated sales of €90.8 billion in 2022. The group employs over 350,000 people.