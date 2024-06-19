Carrefour Polska Names Tomasz Waligórski As Chief Operating Officer

Carrefour Polska has announced the appointment of Tomasz Waligórski as its chief operating officer.

Waligórski brings extensive experience in retail and wholesale, having worked both in the Polish and international markets. Most recently, he served as the general director of the Intermarché chain.

He began his career with Eurocash as a buyer in its wholesale division. He then moved to Biedronka, where he served as a regional operations director, followed by commercial director and member of its management board.

He then spent more than seven years in Portugal as a senior buyer in Pingo Doce, followed by director of private labels for Jerónimo Martins.

His next role after returning to Poland was that of the president of the management board of the Polomarket supermarket chain. He then joined Eurocash as the general director of retail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waligórski spent almost two years in Africa as the COO of a hypermarket chain in Angola.

Eric Yung

Elsewhere, Carrefour Polska has appointed Eric Yung as its commercial and supply chain director, succeeding Joëlle Bejjani, who has taken up the role of multi-format commercial development director at the Carrefour Group.

Most recently, Yung served as the director of Carrefour's wine subsidiary, Maison Johanès Boubée.

A food engineer by profession, Yung started his career in 1996 in the Comptoirs Modernes store. He then joined the purchasing team of the chain in two regional branches.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1999, he joined the Carrefour Group and served in several marketing roles in the ​​dairy products segment before moving on to the groceries and fresh products purchasing division.

He joined the retail group's FMCG team as organisation and method merchandise director in 2016, before stepping in as the director of Maison Johanès Boubée in 2018.