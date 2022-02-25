Carrefour Polska Urges Suppliers To Reduce CO2 Emissions

Carrefour Polska has announced that it is implementing measures to ensure that its suppliers reduce their carbon dioxide emissions.

By 2030, the retailer has pledged to cut annual CO2 emissions in its supply chain by 20 megatons.

In order to track the implementation of these measures, it will launch an online platform, developed jointly with PepsiCo and over twenty international Carrefour suppliers.

Emission Reduction Efforts

The new initiative is in line with the plan announced by the Carrefour, in October of last year, to achieve climate neutrality by 2040.

The measures include the use of renewable electricity in stores and warehouses from 2030 and switching to natural refrigerants.

The group will also take responsibility for the carbon footprint of products that are sold in its stores, which accounts for the largest percentage of emissions in Carrefour's operations.

Online Platform

The process of reducing CO2 emissions will be monitored on an ongoing basis with the help of a new online platform available at 20megatons.com, where network providers will be able to report on the progress of their work and share solutions that lead to lower emissions.

The tool was developed by a working group on climate in the framework of the Food Transition Pact, coordinated by Carrefour and PepsiCo.

The collaborators include, among others, Beiersdorf, Coca-Cola, Danone, Essity, Heineken, Henkel, L'Oréal, Mars, and Nestlé.

Independent experts were also invited to develop the tool, which offers a reporting methodology and a platform for suppliers.

Carrefour intends to announce the first results of the campaign in May 2022.

"Carrefour's mission is to become a leader in the food transformation that is accessible to all. Cooperation with PepsiCo and over 20 of our suppliers on the creation of the platform brings us closer to achieving the goal of climate neutrality" said Carine Krause, executive director of engagement at Carrefour.

Carrefour Sustainability Record

Carrefour has been working to combat climate change for a number of years.

The retailer joined the Race to Zero campaign, which is aimed at working to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest.

The chain also works on nutritional transformation, forming a pact between the retailer and its cooperating companies to achieve this goal.

The initiative focuses on four main areas of the food industry: climate, health and nutrition, packaging, and biodiversity.

Actions are rewarded by the European Food Transition Awards competition, organised for the first time by Carrefour in 2021.

