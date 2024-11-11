Carrefour Ramps Up Support For French Food Banks

Carrefour has reaffirmed its support for La Fédération Française des Banques Alimentaires, the federation of French food banks, with a planned €1.5 million in donations over three years.

The retailer made the announcement as the Fédération marked its 40th anniversary, adding that it also plans to provide greater visibility to the food banks, in order to enable them to develop their operations.

The funding will include financing for structural projects like the Bons Gestes and Bonnes Assiettes programmes, which help vulnerable communities adopt healthier diets, alongside direct support for purchasing food and materials.

Additionally, Carrefour will enhance the Fédération’s outreach by continuing to donate goods from its warehouses, ensuring immediate and ongoing support for those facing food insecurity.

‘A Key Role’

‘With more than 100 local branches, La Fédération Française des Banques Alimentaires plays a key role in the fight against food insecurity throughout France, and welcome[s] an ever-increasing number of people each year,’ Carrefour noted in a statement. ‘To help them carry out this essential mission, Carrefour supports the association on a daily basis, in particular by donating food, and is a major partner in the national collection each year.’

National Collection

This year’s national collection, or collecte nationale, takes place from 22 to 24 November and will seek to gather more than 2,000 tonnes of food through the efforts of more than 1,700 Carrefour stores and 80 employee volunteers.

In addition, the French retailer is implementing promotional offers during the food drive, allowing customers to contribute through specially marked products.

For example, 70 cent will be donated for every purchase of two cans of Carrefour Classic green beans, and two eggs will be donated for each box of 20 L’Œuf eggs purchased.