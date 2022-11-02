Carrefour Romania Emerges Second At Group Level For Non-Financial Initiatives

Carrefour Romania has achieved the second-best score of 121% at the group level for its non-financial performance in 2021. Carrefour France topped the list at 125%.

During the year, responsibility actions undertaken by Carrefour Romania led to a 33% increase compared to its previous year's score.

Growth in the non-financial index was driven by initiatives such as supporting local producers, caring for the environment, reducing food waste and transitioning to healthy eating, the retailer noted.

CSR and Food Transition Index

The non-financial impact was measured against the responsibility targets set through the CSR and Food Transition Index, a reporting framework introduced globally by the Carrefour Group in 2018.

The index is based on 17 indicators, grouped under four main sections: sustainable products, impact on shops and logistics, consumer perception of food transition and employees.

Sustainable products include organic and bio products, quality filters, fish from certified sources, FSC-certified products, and packaging reduction.

In terms of employees, the indicators include training, gender equality, health and safety at work, and inclusion for people with disabilities.

Carrefour raised its cash flow target for this year as sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, especially in the firm's core French market.

Third quarter sales reached €23.50 billion, a like-for-like growth of 11.3%, marking an acceleration from 7.3% growth in the second quarter 2022.

The retailer said it now expected free cash flow to come in 'comfortably above' €1 billion at the end of 2022, up from a previous forecast of 'at least' €1 billion.

