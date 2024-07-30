52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour Romania Unveils First Rebranded Hypermarket

By Branislav Pekic
Carrefour Romania has opened its first rebranded hypermarket in the Supernova shopping centre in Bucharest, following the integration of the former Cora stores.

The hypermarket has a sales area of 6,881 square metres and boasts over 30,000 products, including a wide range of both international and Carrefour own-brand items.

The offer includes a selection of fresh products, including seasonal vegetables and fruit from local producers under the Grădina Noastră label, bakery products made on-site by specialists, and a rich assortment of Carrefour Bio products for a balanced diet.

Furthermore, customers have access to an extensive range of Romanian wines from the Deschidem Vinul Românesc program, created by Carrefour to support Romanian producers from all wine regions of the country.

The store also features a comprehensive selection of Carrefour's own-brand products – from the budget-friendly Simpl line to the premium Drag de România, Filiera Calității Carrefour, Carrefour Bio, and Carrefour Selection ranges.

Store Highlights

Customers can still enjoy popular items previously available at Cora.  The traditional butcher's shop is a prime example, providing fresh, Romanian pork and beef cuts. A variety of locally produced and prepared delicacies are also available.

Non-food items range from kitchen essentials like appliances and tableware to personal care products. Customers can also find a variety of home and garden items, cosmetics, toys, books, and other general merchandise.

Customers can now access the store's products not just through the Carrefour app and website, but also via partner delivery platforms like Bringo, Glovo, and Tazz.

Carrefour’s network consists of 450 stores, in 113 cities, making it one of the top three players in the retail market in Romania.

