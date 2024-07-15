52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour Signs Deal With GreenYellow On Photovoltaic Rollout

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Carrefour Signs Deal With GreenYellow On Photovoltaic Rollout

Carrefour has announced a partnership with solar energy provider GreenYellow, which will see the installation and operation of photovoltaic systems in close to 350 hypermarket and supermarket car parks in France.

The rollout forms part of the Carrefour 2026 plan to enhance the value of the retailer's real estate assets, with the target of achieving 1 TWh per year in photovoltaic energy production in its operations in France, Spain and Brazil from 2027.

'A Major Step'

"This partnership is a major step in our Carrefour 2026 plan, which makes the fight against climate change one of its main strategic objectives," commented Alexandre Bompard, chairman and chief executive of Carrefour.

"We are thus accelerating the very large-scale deployment of photovoltaic power plants in our stores in order to achieve our objective of electricity consumption based 100% on renewable energies by 2030. GreenYellow's expertise will enable us to succeed in this major impact project, which is as virtuous for the ecological transition as it is for the valuation of our real estate assets."

Renewable Energy Targets

The partnership will result in a 'significant reduction' in Carrefour's energy bills, the retailer added, as well as making a notable contribution to its target of achieving 100% renewable energy in the group's total electricity consumption by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will see canopies placed above supermarket car parks, equipped with solar panels, which will be financed by GreenYellow.

Within three years, electricity production of approximately 450 GWh per year is expected, approximately the consumption of a city of 200,000 inhabitants.

Surplus energy produced will be provided to the local domestic market, thus resulting in additional revenue opportunities.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Albert Heijn Enhances Retail Media Services With New Offerings
Albert Heijn Enhances Retail Media Services With New Offerings
2
Retail

ChargePoint Strengthens Leadership With Three New Appointments
ChargePoint Strengthens Leadership With Three New Appointments
3
Retail

English Shops, Pubs Gear Up For Euro 2024 Final Bonanza
English Shops, Pubs Gear Up For Euro 2024 Final Bonanza
4
Retail

Lidl Raises Minimum Starting Wage To €15 Per Hour
Lidl Raises Minimum Starting Wage To &euro;15 Per Hour
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com