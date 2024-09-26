Carrefour Spain Invests Over €84m in Price Reduction Initiative

Carrefour Spain is investing over €84 million this year in a series of price reductions to support its customers amidst cost-of-living concerns.

From September, Carrefour has reduced prices on 2,500 basic items in the shopping basket. These reductions include significant discounts on products like turkey sausages (-12%), Maria biscuits (-10%), cheeses, pasta, coffee (all with price reductions of 9%), canned tuna (-6%), as well as bread, soft drinks, beer, and detergents.

Price Reductions

Since January, Carrefour Spain has implemented several waves of price reductions, covering 2,500 products, including fresh items and manufacturer brands, with prices dropping by an average of 7%.

Carrefour offers over 8,000 own-brand SKUs, providing customers with a wide selection of high-quality items at competitive prices. Significantly, 40% of the items that have dropped in price throughout the year are Carrefour products.

The company is also a leader in promotional activities, with its '3x2' promotion being a popular and well-known offer, applied to more than 5,000 basic products in the shopping basket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrefour's El Club Carrefour loyalty programme allows customers to save on purchases and accumulate benefits. Additionally, the company offers the possibility of deferring payment without interest for up to 6 months, providing customers with flexibility in managing their expenses.

The latest measures are seen as another step in the price war against Spanish market leaders Mercadona, Lidl and Dia.

Carrefour France

Elsewhere, in neighbouring France, Carrefour outperformed the rest of the grocery market in August, according to the latest data from Kantar.

The French retailer gained 2.3 points in market share to hold 21.6% of the market in the so-called P9 period (to 1 September), boosted by a recovery in performance of the Cora and Match brands, as well as continued investment in pricing.