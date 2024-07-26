52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour Streamlines Romanian Operations Through Merger

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Carrefour Streamlines Romanian Operations Through Merger

Carrefour Romania is simplifying its business structure by merging five companies it operates into a single entity.

This unified company will be able to negotiate better deals with suppliers, distributors, and partners due to its increased purchasing power, the retailer noted.

Combining activities will eliminate redundancies across departments like marketing, HR, and technology, allowing resources to be focused on growth and new initiatives. A single entity allows for a more consistent brand message and a streamlined marketing strategy, it added.

The merger also eliminates the administrative expenses associated with running multiple companies.

Previously, Carrefour operated in Romania through six separate companies. Following shareholder approval, Carrefour Romania will absorb Artima, Columbus Operational, Carrefour Producție și Distribuție, and Militari Galerie Comercială into a single structure. This combined company will transfer all assets, liabilities, and employees to Carrefour Romania before dissolving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Store Consolidation

In addition to the merger, Carrefour is integrating its operations by closing four of the eight Cora convenience stores it acquired from Louis Delhaize in April 2023. This deal also included 10 Cora hypermarkets, which are being rebranded under the Carrefour banner.

In other news, Carrefour opened two more hypermarkets in Constanța: one in the City Park shopping center and the second in the Brătianu neighbourhood.

In Romania, Carrefour’s network consists of 398 outlets, including 57 hypermarkets (including those taken over from Cora), 190 supermarkets, and 151 convenience stores.

In May, Carrefour Romania introduced a nationwide price reduction programme to help customers cope with inflation and rising prices. The programme, Minus la Sută, offer discounts of up to 20% on 1,200 everyday essentials across various categories, including groceries, personal hygiene items, and household goods.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK Watchdog Finds Little Evidence Supermarkets' Loyalty Prices Mislead Shoppers
UK Watchdog Finds Little Evidence Supermarkets' Loyalty Prices Mislead Shoppers
2
Retail

Groupe Casino Renews Partnership With TotalEnergies In France
Groupe Casino Renews Partnership With TotalEnergies In France
3
Retail

Colorado Judge Temporarily Halts Kroger-Albertsons Merger: Report
Colorado Judge Temporarily Halts Kroger-Albertsons Merger: Report
4
Retail

Loblaw Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Soft Household Items Demand
Loblaw Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Soft Household Items Demand
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com