Carrefour Teams Up With Lagardère For French Train Station Stores

Retailer Carrefour has teamed up with Lagardère Travel Retail to roll out approximately 150 outlets in French stations over the next five years.

Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard said in a LinkedIn post that the project will allow the company to make its 'Act for Food' programme, fresh produce, private labels, organic produce, and CSR commitment accessible to travellers.

The first stores are expected to open at the end of this year and will focus on medium and large stations that do not have a supermarket near them, the publication RetailDetail reported.

The stores will span 80 to 400 square metres and operate under the Carrefour brand.

The partners will also test its Potager City format, which focuses on fresh fruit and vegetables at affordable prices, and its self-service concept - Api.

In 2023, Carrefour France opened its first two Potager City stores in Paris, with seasonal fruit and vegetables accounting for a significant share of the store's range.

Elsewhere, the retailer outperformed the rest of the French grocery market in December, new data from Kantar has revealed.

Carrefour saw its value market share rise by 2.4 percentage points, to 22%, in the so-called P13 period, driven by a strong performance across its hypermarkets, online and proximity channels.

The company reported improved performance in the third quarter of its financial year, as consumer behaviour continued to recover across France and Europe.

It saw like-for-like (LFL) sales growth of 8.8% in the third quarter, to €23.98 billion.

The company was boosted by the performance of Carrefour-branded products, which accounted for 36% of food sales during the quarter.