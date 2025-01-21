52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour the Best Performer In France In December 2024

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Carrefour the Best Performer In France In December 2024

Carrefour outperformed the rest of the French grocery market in December, new data from Kantar has revealed.

Carrefour saw its value market share rise by 2.4 percentage points, to 22%, in the so-called P13 period, driven by a strong performance across its hypermarkets, online and proximity channels.

Best Of The Rest

Other retailers to post gains in the period included Auchan Retail, which gained 0.5 percentage points in share to hold 9.5% of the market, with growth for both its Auchan and Auchan Supermarché banners.

Discounter Lidl reported a 0.5-percentage-point gain, to 7.6%, seeing shopping frequency rise by 0.2 percentage points in the period.

Les Mousquetaires reported a 0.4-percentage-point gain, to 17.0% market share, boosted by an expansion in the number of its stores, while Coopérative U was also up 0.4 percentage points, to 12.1%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Market leader E.Leclerc gained 0.2 percentage points in market share, to sit on 24.5%, with its online channel performing strongly. Finally, Aldi also gained 0.2 percentage points of share, showing an 'improvement in its dynamics', according to Kantar.

Supermarket Spend

Overall, the P13 period, which covers the period from 2 December to 29 December, saw household expenditure drop by 4.3% in the general supermarket trade, with traffic falling by 2.2% and the average basket value declining €0.74.

Online channels gained 1.2 points of market share, however, to hold 10.6% of the market in the period – rounding off what was a strong second half of the year for the online market.

Elsewhere, the discounters gained 0.7 points in market share in the P13 period, while proximity channels were up 0.5 points, Kantar noted.

Kantar's data is sourced from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households, and measures spend in hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores and online.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Intermarché Poland Appoints New President, Reshuffles Management Board
Intermarch&eacute; Poland Appoints New President, Reshuffles Management Board
2
Retail

Mr Kipling Makers In 'Exceedingly Good' Quarter
Mr Kipling Makers In 'Exceedingly Good' Quarter
3
Retail

Carrefour Exits Oman, Expands Delivery In Spain, Launches New Loyalty Programme In France
Carrefour Exits Oman, Expands Delivery In Spain, Launches New Loyalty Programme In France
4
Retail

Lidl Announces New Whole Grain, Protein Goals As It Focuses On 'Conscious Nutrition'
Lidl Announces New Whole Grain, Protein Goals As It Focuses On 'Conscious Nutrition'
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com