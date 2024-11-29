Carrefour The Strongest Performer In France In October: Kantar

Carrefour outperformed its rivals in the French grocery market in October, according to the latest market share data from Kantar, reporting a 2.4-percentage-point gain, to hold 21.4% of the market.

For the P11 period, which ran from 7 October to 3 November, Carrefour gained 759,000 new customers, partly driven by its takeover of the Cora business. Carrefour’s online channel also grew, by 0.3 percentage points, while Carrefour Proximité and Carrefour Market gained 0.1 percentage points of share, respectively.

Best Of The Rest

Another strong performer was Les Mousquetaires, the parent of Intermarché, which gained 1.0 percentage points in market share, to take 17.6% of the market in the P11 period.

‘This gain in market share is explained by the progression of Les Mousquetaire[s] in all its channels and banners,’ Kantar noted.

Cooperative U grew by 0.4 percentage points, to take a 12.4% market share, while Auchan Retail also gained 0.4 percentage points, to take 9.0% of the market.

Lidl now stands on 8.2% market share – again, after a 0.4-percentage-point gain – with the discounter’s customers now shopping there more frequently and being more brand loyal, according to Kantar.

Market leader E.Leclerc, meanwhile, gained 0.2 percentage points, to take a 24.1% market share, with much of this gain being driven by its online channels.

Reduced Spend

Overall, Kantar’s data showed that French consumers reduced their spending in the grocery channel in the P11 period by 2.2%, however, online spend continues to grow.

Online’s share of the market saw a 0.7-percentage-point gain in the period, to account for 10.7% of the market, with the channel building customer loyalty due to the placement of higher-value orders, according to Kantar.

The discounters saw a 0.4-percentage-point gain in share – again, through better customer loyalty – while the proximity channel grew by 0.3 percentage points.